An unrepentant white supremacist with Nazi sympathies who spread a Christchurch mosque shooting video has received death threats while behind bars and has criminal convictions for indecent assault, guns, drugs, and fraud, the Herald can reveal.

Philip Neville Arps, who compares himself to Adolf Hitler's deputy and war criminal Rudolf Hess, was jailed for 21 months today.

Court documents show that 44-year-old Arps – a former member of the Arian Legion far-right group - has been isolated in custody for 23 hours per day and has been the subject of death threats.

The Herald can also reveal that Arps has

