An outspoken DHB member says inquiries into a baby uplift from Hawke's Bay Hospital are a good first step to laying bare what was a "mosh-pit of dysfunction".

Jacoby Poulain spoke out against the attempted uplift in early May after it was made public.

The attempted uplift ended in an overnight stand-off involving police, with the family and midwife of the young mother locked out of the hospital.

Poulain said two since-announced inquiries, one specifically into the uplift and one run by the Children's Commission, were a good first step, but New Zealand's system of child protection as a whole needed to be looked at.

The inquiry by the Children's Commission will look specifically at Oranga Tamariki policies around Māori babies aged 0-3 months.

In particular, Poulain felt the DHB was missing from the two inquiries, saying HBDHB failed its legal responsibilities to its patient.

"What I saw on the video was a mosh-pit of dysfunction between the organisations."

She said uplifts at hospitals should be banned except for exceptionally rare circumstances.

She also wanted to see iwi bought into matters at an earlier stage.

"At the end of the day major transformation in child protection is needed."

Some groups have called for a Royal Commission of Inquiry, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said has ruled it out, telling Breakfast Royal Commissions are lengthy processes and people wanted answers immediately.

She said they also had put a plan in place with Ngāti Kahungunu to bring them into cases earlier to try to prevent children going into state care, similar to an arrangement the Government has with Waikato Tainui.

Parent Advocacy Group Whānau First spokesperson Louise Hutchinson said it was disappointing a Royal Commission was rejected without discussion.

"This is very disappointing for a new Government which is promising a lot of change."

She said there were four inquiries regarding child protection at some stage of completion, the one relating to the uplift, the Children's Commission, a report has been released about an inquiry over Family Court proceedings, and the inquiry into historic abuse in state and faith based institutional care.

"The number of inquiries is growing legs in every direction, yet still we don't have anything aimed at stemming the flow other than punishing people."

HBDHB has been approached for comment.