A 73-year-old man recovering after being bashed during a violent home invasion says he has no choice but to install security cameras.

Robert Noe's Los Angeles-based daughter, Morgan, is also worried what will happen when he finally gets to return home in case his attackers decide to "finish the job".

Noe was left bloodied and bruised after four people stormed his rural Whitianga home just after midnight on Saturday.

His attackers ripped out a steel pole holding down the front gate of the 2km long driveway near Hot Water Beach before going through three other gates and two electric fences

