A passionate cricketer who died in a Masterton plane crash has been remembered as a "really good bloke" by a former Black Cap who was coached by him in the early days.

Craig McBride has been named as one of two pilots killed in a fatal mid-air collision in Masterton on Sunday morning.

McBride, alongside another pilot who has yet to be named, were killed when their aircraft crashed 90m above ground near Hood Aerodrome.

McBride was a member of the Wairarapa Aero Club and flying a training plane.

The other pilot was returning to the aerodrome after dropping four skydivers off for a successful jump.

Tributes have been pouring for McBride who was a much-loved teacher and figure in the Wairarapa cricket scene for decades.

He was also ex-chairman of the Wairarapa Cricket Association.

Simon Roseingrave, the association's operations manager, said there was "shock and sadness" in the community after the news of McBride's death.

He said McBride had been a "significant volunteer around the district for decades."

"I would say that he's impacted thousands over his decades including a few significant names around the country."

Those significant names included Ross Taylor and Doug Bracewell.

Bracewell went to Rathkeale College when his family moved to the Wairarapa. McBride taught him maths for about three years, as well as coaching him in the Rathkeale First XI and Wairarapa cricket teams.

The former Black Cap allrounder said he was a "real character" and "really passionate about everything he did."

"His personality will be missed the most, he was just a hard case guy and a really good bloke that got along with a lot of people."

Doug Bracewell (right) preparing for test against India at Nelson Park, Napier in January. Photo / Duncan Brown

The 28-year-old said McBride put in a lot of hard work with not only sport but teaching as well.

"You always remember people like that. He would've had a massive influence on a lot of people's lives, not just through his cricket and coaching abilities and his knowledge of the game but life in general.

"He made a lot of people laugh and he was a real character... it'll be a huge loss to the community for sure."

Bracewell said he still heard stories of what McBride was doing for the sport in the district, most recently at Wairarapa College.

He'd since moved up to Hawke's Bay and hadn't seen McBride much since leaving college.

"He popped up for the odd game and it was good catching up with him,

"Him and Dad were pretty close and it was always good times – talking cricket with Craig and reminiscing about times back in the school days."

Aerial picture of Masterton's Hood Aerodrome. Photo / Supplied

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission were back at the scene of the crash this morning.

They were looking at what lessons could be learned from the crash, while the Civil Aviation Authority would look at whether all rules and regulations were followed.

Both bodies had been removed from the scene on Monday.