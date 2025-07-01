He has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, driving while suspended, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to stop and two counts of resisting police.
Relieving Southland Area Commander Inspector Matt Scoles said the incident could have been tragic.
“Thankfully, nobody was hurt, but there was a risk of serious injury to the people in that ambulance, none of whom were restrained, and a serious risk to the public,” he said.
“This was an unpredictable situation and both the police and ambulance officers involved acted swiftly, doing what they could to end it before anything worse happened.”
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
As the case is before the court, police say they are unable to comment further.