Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Invercargill ambulance stolen: Man, 20, arrested and charged with kidnapping, unlawful taking a motor vehicle

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Police say an ambulance was stolen with first responders inside in Invercargill yesterday morning. Photo / File

Police say an ambulance was stolen with first responders inside in Invercargill yesterday morning. Photo / File

A 20-year-old has been charged with kidnapping after an ambulance was allegedly stolen with a police officer and paramedic inside.

The early morning drama happened after police were called to assist an ambulance crew dealing with an agitated person on Elles Rd in Invercargill at about 2.25am on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand