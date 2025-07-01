Police say an ambulance was stolen with first responders inside in Invercargill yesterday morning. Photo / File

A 20-year-old has been charged with kidnapping after an ambulance was allegedly stolen with a police officer and paramedic inside.

The early morning drama happened after police were called to assist an ambulance crew dealing with an agitated person on Elles Rd in Invercargill at about 2.25am on Monday.

While a police officer and an ambulance officer were speaking with a man in the back of the ambulance, it’s alleged that he jumped into the driver’s seat of the ambulance and began driving.

The vehicle travelled about a block, police say, before the police officer was able to knock it out of gear and stop it.

After what police say was “a brief scuffle”, a 20-year-old Invercargill man was taken into custody.