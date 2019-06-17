Ten days, one property, two roaming dog attacks, 75 sheep dead.

The toll of sheep bitten, bruised and ripped apart at the Hawke's Bay Equestrian Park over the past fortnight has risen again after another massacre killed 26 on Monday night.

This time, the killer pitbull dogs came in the night. They likely spent the entire night in the paddock.

Carcases could be seen strewn right across the large property on Tuesday morning, many of those left alive wandering around dazed and bloodied.

It's the latest in spate of similar attacks around the Hastings district that has victims calling for

