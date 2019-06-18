COMMENT

In the 1860s, at Māngere, Pukaki and Ihumātao, 3700 acres (1500ha) of land was confiscated from iwi and sold to settler families.

Ihumātao, with its sacred places, was bought by the Wallace family, who farmed it for 150 years, often using Māori labour from the neighbouring village. The Ōtuataua Stonefields was also part of their land, until it was purchased by the Manukau City Council to protect the unique archaeology and geological heritage.

In 2011, Auckland Council rezoned the rest of the land for a Special Housing Area, and Mrs Wallace sold 32ha to Fletcher Building for $28m.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Te

Related articles: