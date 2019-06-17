Police have arrested a man for allegedly robbing a Lower Hutt liquor store with a sawn-off gun and making off with $1000 in cash.

The 33-year-old is accused of entering Liquorland Waterloo on the evening of May 30, armed with the weapon.

He demanded money from the store employee and left with about $1000, police said.

No one was injured.

"This was a senseless act of violence which could have ended much worse, the victim was traumatised by the incident and is receiving ongoing support," Detective Sergeant Jo Wigman said.

Police arrested the man following a search warrant that was executed last week at a Porirua property.

The man has been charged with aggravated robbery, along with a series of other unrelated offences.

He is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on Tuesday.