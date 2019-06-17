James Whenuaroa spent years in a battle between the life he desperately aspired to, and his drink of choice - powdered raro juice mixed with methylated spirits.

The 53-year-old was in and out of homelessness and a chronic alcoholic. Records show that by 2012 he had more than 350 criminal convictions.

But he was also a loved father to AJ, Tamara, Luana and the late Saphire, a respected brother and an adored koro to all his moko. He was sensitive and generous.

He'd spot a guitar in any room and have the people who tried to help him in tears

'He was a charmer'

What the coroner says

The police investigation

'Falling through the cracks in their legions'