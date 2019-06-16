The Minister for Children Tracey Martin has announced an inquiry by Oranga Tamariki will take place into the process around the attempted uplift Hawke's Bay Hospital last month.

Martin met with Ngāti Kahungunu chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana, Minister of Crown/Māori Relations Kelvin Davis and Minister of Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta in Hastings this afternoon.

"We have to remember this is about a family. This was a family that didn't have a lot of power to start with if any, and they're actually now experiencing quite a lot of things going on around them again without them having any power over it," Martin said.

"This is their information. It is an internal review around what happened to them. There will be a level of information that will be shared with them and iwi but will not go public because this is their journey," she said.

"This will be led by the voice of whānau and there will be an independent person that Ngati Kahungunu is comfortable with as part of that process".

She said further details would be announced in the next two days.