A young boy has suffered burn injuries after falling into a hangi fire.

The 9-year-old boy tumbled into the hangi fire at Kennedy Bay in Coromandel just before 2.30pm today.

A local medical centre phoned St John who rushed paramedics to the scene.

The child has "minor burns", a St John spokeswoman said, and is being transported to Thames Hospital in a moderate condition.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand referred inquiries to St John.