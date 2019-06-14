While traffic is beginning to ease on Auckland's motorway, drivers are still being warned to take extra care after a number of crashes caused mayhem.

All lanes are now open on the southbound Southern Motorway but traffic is still heavy between Ellerslie and Mt Wellington.

For drivers travelling north on the Southern Motorway, a breakdown has caused the right lane near Mt Wellington to be blocked off so delays can still be expected.

The crash on the southbound South Western Motorway (SH20) near Massey Rd has cleared but is still congested.

Advertisement

For drivers travelling north on the South Western, it is slow moving through the Mangere Bridge.

Further north, traffic has eased and is free-flowing on the southbound and northbound Northern Motorway.

FINAL UPDATE 6.25PM

All lanes are now OPEN near the Massey Road on-ramp. Expect delays as congestion eases through the area. ^MF https://t.co/SNXFD90XD8 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 14, 2019

For drivers heading south on the North Western, no delays can be expected.