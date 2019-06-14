A man has been charged with excess breath alcohol causing death in connection with a fatal crash between a car and cyclist on Queen St.

Geoffrey Arthur Burridge, 59, was critically injured in the crash on May 26 and later passed away in hospital.

Police said a 30-year-old man had now been charged with excess breath alcohol causing death in connection with the accident.

He is due to appear in Auckland District Court on June 19.

Advertisement

"As this matter is before the courts, police are unable to comment further.

More to come.