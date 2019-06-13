Auckland Mayor Phil Goff this morning fulfilled a promise he made to the region in 2016 by planting the millionth tree during his term of council.

Goff planted the tree, a puriri, at a public planting event at Totara Park in Manurewa. The first was planted in June 2017 at the Oakley Creek catchment.

Goff said he was proud of the work done by organisations and people from across the city to deliver the project.

"I have been blown away by the level of support thrown behind this project.

"Thousands of people have come together to plant trees and make our city a better, greener place to live.

"Together we've made our city more beautiful, created carbon sinks to help reduce emissions, and reduced siltation into our harbours and waterways through riparian planting."

Goff planted the tree alongside more than 250 volunteers, mana whenua representatives and partners including the Department of Corrections and Te Uru Rākau - Forestry NZ.