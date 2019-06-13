A prominent Napier QC has questioned whether Hawke's Bay District Health Board staff acted "with the wisdom you would have hoped" when Oranga Tamariki and police tried to uplift a newborn baby from its young mother.

Russell Fairbrother, QC, a former MP, also says board member Jacoby Poulain, who subsequently claimed the DHB had "failed significantly in its duty of care to provide safe and adequate care to mother and child in this situation", should be "congratulated for speaking out".

Russell Fairbrother, QC, has congratulated outspoken Hawke's Bay District Health Board member for speaking out on the attempted uplift of a baby. Photo / File.
However, HBDHB chief executive Kevin Snee says Fairbrother "does not have a full understanding of what has occurred or of

