When Teina Pora was released after 22 years in jail for a murder he didn't commit, someone was needed to guide him back into society. Someone who had been there, done that.

That person was Fa'afete Taito, a former King Cobra gang member who spent a total of 15 years in jail and then turned his life around.

Since he walked free in 2007, Taito has become drug free, severed connections with the criminal world and earned a university degree. A state ward himself, his work currently includes helping the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State Care reach the hard cases - those on the fringes with stories that need to be heard.

Taito was one of those hard cases. For the first time, he tells Phil Taylor his rare and remarkable story.

His name is Fa'afete Taito but everyone knows him as Fete (pronounced Fecky) or by his nickname, Feetz.

He is a big Samoan man, with a booming laugh, but whose size and tattoos make it easy to imagine how intimidating he might have been during his 38 years in the criminal world.

As he talks over mugs of tea in the kitchen of his step-daughter's Te Atatu home, the wonder is he made it across the gulf from the underworld to mainstream life.

Teina Pora (centre) with Fete Taito (centre rear) and other supporters including lawyers Jonathan Krebs and Ingrid Squire, and investigator Tim McKinnel (right). Photo / Supplied
His was a life of boys' homes, gangs and crimes including aggravated robbery and drug dealing. There

