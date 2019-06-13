Up to 10 people have been injured in a horror crash that has closed State Highway 1 south of Waiouru in the central North Island.

Police were alerted to the crash on SH1 in the Waiouru Military Area, in the Ruapehu district, about 11.45am.

Initial reports indicated three vehicles were involved - it is understood as many as 10 people have been injured in the crash. At least one person is trapped in the wreckage.

SH1 WAIOURU – CRASH – 12:30PM

Due to a #crash, #SH1 is CLOSED south of Waiouru. Due to roadworks, #SH4 is also CLOSED between Whanganui & Raetihi. Crews are currently working to re-open #SH4 but please note it may not be possible for safety reasons. Please DELAY your travel. ^EL pic.twitter.com/QpllQfS0n6 — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) June 13, 2019

A helicopter had been sent from Palmerston North.

The road was closed and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised.