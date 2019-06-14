COMMENT:

On Wednesday this week, Mike Hosking invited Chloe Swarbrick on to his Newstalk ZB radio show to talk about the cannabis referendum. He introduced her as "part of the pro-pot brigade", to which she quickly retorted, "I am in the sensible regulation brigade." Touch, pause, engage.

It was an entirely predictable encounter. Mike Hosking and Chloe Swarbrick are polar opposites. If he is down, she is up. There's likely very little they'd agree upon – not necessarily because one is wrong and the other is right (though on the issue of cannabis law reform, I'd argue –

Related articles: