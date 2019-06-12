Tributes are flowing online following the death of a 10-year-old boy in Whangārei who was fatally hit by a truck.

Dozens of people have expressed their sorrow to the boy's whānau following the Wednesday morning accident.

Parents of children who were friends with the youngster said their children could not stop crying.

The youngster's league coach posted that his love and prayers went out to the whānau.

The boy had played league on Tuesday and on Wednesday was meant to be on a school trip.

"As hard as it was to hear what had happened, it's harder now to know you won't be with us physically and it really shatters me deeply," he wrote, saying the boy would "never be forgotten".

The child died after being hit by a truck on Kamo Rd, between Keyte St and Park Ave, about 8.10am.

The school the 10-year-old attended posted on Facebook yesterday telling parents of the sad news.

"It is with great sadness that I write to tell you that one of our students died tragically this morning.

"Our thoughts are especially with whanau and friends at this time as we all come to terms with this loss and try to support each other as best we can.

"Tamariki can respond in many different ways after a death and there may be some upset students. I would like to reassure whanau that the school is supporting and carefully monitoring the wellbeing of our tamariki," the principal said.

School would continue as normal to help give the children some consistency as they grieved, he said.

"It is possible that some tamariki may be affected more than others and that over the next few days they will need more support than normal. However, if their behaviour, language or mood changes significantly and you are concerned, please make contact with the school or your doctor for additional information and support."