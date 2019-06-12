COMMENT:

Imagine if the Government had announced the $20b new spend on the military on Budget Day. Or if yesterday's announcement had occurred before the declaration that New Zealand was pulling its troops out of Iraq. It would have been much less palatable to supporters, some of whom are already questioning the priorities of this Labour-led government.

The announcement came in the form of the New Zealand Defence Capability Plan 2019, which projects details on new military expenditure for the next 11 years. This is best reported in Jason Walls' article, The Defence Force $20b spending plan includes

Related articles: