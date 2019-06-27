Mental illness is notoriously linked with shame, secrecy and isolation. Society is making moves to correct this stigma and encourage people to get help. But what happens when you're already isolated and excluded from society? When you've been disowned by your family? And when you can't even stay home in bed because you have no home or bed? The homeless population in Rotorua is growing and so too are those feeling like there's no solution to their troubles. Cira Olivier reports.

One in five suspected suicides in Rotorua in the past 15 months were homeless, the highest in a decade.

