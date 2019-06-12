A car lover has raced across the finish line first to buy a North Auckland lifestyle block up for sale with a McLaren supercar thrown in.

In an unusual move, the owners of the rural 8ha property in Waitoki, near Silverdale, had listed their 2012 V8 McLaren as included in the $2.76 million, plus GST, sale price.

The property also came with a mechanic workshop and car hoist.

Featured in the Sunday Herald three days ago, the unique marketing ploy helped push through an "extremely fast sale" at an "extremely good price", Century 21 Collett Realty owner Liam Collett said.

This MP4-12C McLaren sports car was included in the sale of a Waitoki, North Auckland, lifestyle block by Century 21 Collett Realty. Photo / Supplied

The lifestyle block had been unique in its own right, coming with farmhouse, two-bedroom unit, workshop and equestrian arena, he said.

But the McLaren gave added incentive to the multiple people who put in offers for the property, including the final buyer.

"The buyer is very big car enthusiast themselves," Collett said.

"They see the car as a really good bonus."

This is the Hull Rd, Waitoki, property sold with a McLaren sports car thrown in as part of the deal. Photo / Supplied

The 2012 McLaren MP4-12C, later known simply as the McLaren 12C, is a sports car designed by the British car manufacturer founded by Kiwi motorsport legend Bruce McLaren in 1963.

Today the company is one of the world's top luxury car brands.

The orange McLaren itself is powered by a M838T 3.8 L (3799cc) twin-turbocharged V8 engine and has 80,000km on the clock, Collett said.

McLaren Auckland spokesman Shaun Summerfield said a 2012 McLaren 12C with low kilometres retailed around $189,000.

This MP4-12C McLaren sports car was manufactured by McLaren Automotive, which was founded by Kiwi Bruce McLaren in the 1960s. Photo / Supplied

"[This car] is a touch more difficult to value because we have never bought nor sold a McLaren with such high mileage."

However, the new buyer hasn't been able to jump into the buyer's seat just yet.

The house sale is still unconditional and Collett said his team was currently ticking off all the boxes in the buying process to get the sale through and the McLaren's keys into new hands.

As for the property itself, it's 8.151ha on Hull Rd, 40km north of downtown Auckland, and includes a three-bedroom Lockwood home and a smaller 60sq m home.

The site, which has subdivision potential, is also home to large sheds, a lockable truck yard, horse stables and two ponds.

The asking price of $2.76m, plus GST, compares to a capital value by Auckland Council of $2.3m.

It's also not the first time Collett has marketed a rather unusual property.

Century 21 Collett Realty currently has a $1.225m home in Unsworth Heights up for sale that buyers can purchase with Bitcoin should they choose.

Century 21 Collett Realty owner Liam Collett, pictured last year inside a World War 2 bunker, which came with a Red Beach property he was selling. Photo / Supplied

Last October, he also listed a Red Beach home that came with a World War II bunker.

The bunker, which was on land jointly-owned by several properties in a gated community on Whangaparaoa Rd, was built in 1942 in response to the threat of a Japanese invasion.

The infantry post, also dubbed a pillbox, was manned by the home guard and army troops and was designed to cover any approaches from Red Beach and Whangaparaoa Rd, Collett said at the time.