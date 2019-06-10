The McLaren sports car comes with the Hull Rd, Waitoki, property. Photo / Supplied

Potential buyers of a Waitoki lifestyle block are one step closer to pulling up to their new home in a McLaren sports car.

Yesterday, the Herald reported Century 21 Collett Realty had listed a rural 8ha property in Waitoki, near Silverdale, with the seller's McLaren sports car thrown in.

"We thought we'd really push the boundaries on this one," said Liam Collett, owner of Century 21 Collett Realty, who is marketing the listing with agent Donna a'Beckett.

"The property already has tonnes of great features, but we suspect throwing in the vendor's McLaren will well and truly seal the deal."

And seal the deal it has, within 24 hours Collett said the real estate agency had received a huge amount of interest.