A former Auckland school teacher will stand trial again over allegations he sexually abused seven boys.

Benjamin Swann, 55, appeared today in the High Court at Auckland after a jury - despite deliberating for three days - was unable to reach verdicts in his first trial last month.

The retrial for the former Ōtāhuhu College teacher will be held in August next year, Justice Mathew Downs said.

Swann, who is on bail, is accused of 11 charges of doing an indecent act.

Also going by the name Benjy, Swann has taught at other Auckland schools during a career spanning more than 30 years.

Police began an investigation after one of the boys and their mother complained.

It led to six more boys coming forward and accusing Swann of indecently touching them.

Further details about Swann's alleged offending, however, are suppressed to protect the identities of the complainants.

Swann has always denied the allegations and has said they are fabrications.

He had enjoyed name suppression earlier in the case, but it was lifted after the Herald, Radio NZ and Stuff journalists opposed continued suppression last year.

Ōtāhuhu College also made an application for name suppression and a take-down order for Swann's social media posts referring to the school.

Justice Patricia Courtney dismissed all of the applications but also suppressed her reasons for doing so.

Swann has voluntarily agreed to stop teaching, according to the Teaching Council's register.