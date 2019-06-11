The man accused of a fatal "drive-by shooting" in South Auckland can now be named.

Tamati Kas Simpson, 21, appeared in the High Court at Auckland for the first time this morning where his interim name suppression lapsed.

He is accused of murdering 23-year-old Faaifo "Joe" Siaosi.

Co-defendant Montana Tangi Manu, 21, also appeared today and is facing a firearms charge.

A three-week trial was fixed for June next year, while Simpson and Manu were remanded in custody by Justice Mathew Downs until their next court appearance in August.

Siaosi, also known as Joe, was shot dead along Piako St on May 17.

His cousin, Tuala Tusani, earlier told the Herald Siaosi was shot by an occupant of a car.

A friend and the first police officer to arrive at the scene performed CPR but Siaosi died on the front lawn of his family home.

"He was shot here in front of his house. It was a drive-by shooting," Tusani said.