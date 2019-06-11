A child has died after being hit by a truck in Whangārei.

Police have confirmed the child was killed in Kamo Rd at about 8.15am.

There are two schools near the scene, St Francis Xavier and Whau Valley schools.

The owner of the nearby Patel's Food Market said the crash was a tragedy.

Advertisement

The scene was blessed by a kaumātua about 9am and family of the child had started to arrive at 10am.

The crash happened near Patel's Food Market and police, St John ambulance and two fire trucks are at the scene.

Police have cordoned off the section of Kamo Rd and are diverting traffic through Percy St and King St. Police and Fire and Emergency staff are escorting children around the scene.

The police Serious Crash Unit is at the scene also.

The death brings Northland's road toll for the year to 13.