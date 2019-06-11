Two people are believed to be in critical condition and two others in moderate condition after a crash on Pukuatua St in Rotorua tonight.

Police were called to a two-car crash on Pukuatua St, between Whakatau St and Tarewa Rd, outside Trade Central at 5.55pm.

A police media spokeswoman said initial reports suggested one person was trapped.

The serious crash team is on the way.

Two people are believed to be critical and two more in moderate conditions.

The road is blocked and the police spokeswoman said the road was expected to be closed for some time while the serious crash unit investigated.

Fire Communications shift manager Murray Bannister said three fire crews attended.

He said one person had to be freed from one of the vehicles.

A woman who lived nearby said she heard the "loud bang" and went out to see the crash.

She stood and watched on as a person was secured on a stretcher.

A man who drove into Kmart said when he came out from the shopping centre he was shocked to see the crash.

A reporter at the scene said one of the vehicles was "completely crumpled" and the roof had been cut off by emergency services.

Two Kahukura rugby team players who did not want to be named said they heard the bang from the nearby rugby field.

"You knew it was something and you knew it was high impact," one said.

Team members tried to open one of the vehicle's doors but could not.

Meanwhile, one person is trapped after a four-car pileup on a busy Christchurch road.

Emergency services were called to Moorhouse Ave shortly before 6pm.

A police spokesperson said the lane, which runs adjacent to the Colombo St Overpass, was blocked.

There is no information available on injuries yet.