The Government is hitting reset on its faltering KiwiBuild scheme. Housing groups are hoping the refreshed version will include innovative ownership models which extend the Kiwibuild to middle-income earners - including rent-to-own. Isaac Davison reports.

Ten years ago, Jean Aereaiiti was living in her mother's garage in Manurewa with her three children.

Working part-time and with her husband Jason studying, home ownership was out of the question.

"It just wasn't possible," she told the Herald. "Those thoughts never came into our mind."

A friend referred her to Habitat for Humanity, which discovered she qualified for its rent-to-own scheme. Aereaiiti and