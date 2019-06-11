COMMENT:

Political commentators are divided over whether the Government's terrible handling of the so-called "Budget hack" is a "cock up" or a "conspiracy". It's still not clear which, and nor is it clear who is responsible. But there is growing agreement that the Government's handling of the issue was in error, as it was a bizarre mistake for the police to be called in, and for the public to be given the impression that National had been complicit in some sort of criminal attack on Treasury.

The "cock up or conspiracy" debate was vividly explored yesterday in RNZ's weekly Nine-to-Noon

