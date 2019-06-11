EDITORIAL:

Healthy men of a mature age, the New Zealand Blood Service is waiting for your call.

There are about 29,000 people in need of a very specific assistance every year - transfusions of blood or blood products.

With New Zealand's population growing and ageing, another 55,000 blood donors are needed to meet the 8 per cent increase in demand each year, the agency says ahead of World Blood Donor Day on Friday.

Both male and female donors of all ages will be welcomed with arms bearing a tourniquet and collection bag but it is men between the ages of

