Firefighters have been battling a blaze in a boat this morning - in the middle of an Auckland cemetery.

Two fire trucks were at Hillsborough cemetery to put out the fire in the small fibreglass craft, Northern Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Scott Osmond said.

"How it got in the cemetery and how it caught on fire is anyone's guess," Osmond said.

A number of calls had been received due to the amount of smoke the fire had created.

Police are at the cemetery investigating.