The names of two men killed in South Taranaki crashes have been released.
Robert Collins, 54, of Waverley, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Waverley Beach Rd, about 44km south of Hawera, at about 4am on May 29.
In a statement, police extended their sympathies to his family and friends.
Police have also today named the man killed in a collision between a motorbike and car in Okaiawa, South Taranaki, on Friday.
The car and the motorbike collided around 3pm on June 7 at the intersection of Normanby and Tito Rds.
Dylan Barnard, 33, died at the scene. A second person suffered moderate injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been investigating the accident. In a statement, police extended their sympathy to Barnard's family and friends.