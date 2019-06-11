Last week we revealed the plight of a family of seven trying to find a home in our current housing crisis. The Reddings have jobs and money and can afford a roof over their heads, they just can't find one for them and their pets. They have no power and no running water in their tent in Edgecumbe. Since their plight made headlines, readers have offered support, but the family is still yet to find a home.

