Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed that Cabinet has decided to continue, but change its deployment in Afghanistan.

Deployment will end in Iraq in June, 2020

The deployment in Camp Taji will scale down to 75 troops in from July.

Then to 45 troops in January before the conclusion of mission in June 2020.

Advertisement

Kiwi troops have been stationed at Camp Taji since February 2015.

In the 2019 Budget, just under $60 million was allocated to operations contributing to New Zealand's security, stability and interests.

This is described as: "The employment of New Zealand's Armed Forces overseas at the Government's direction."

But just over $26 million was allocated to the same Budget line in the 2019/20 financial year.

The mandate for the joint training mission with Australia, based at Taji camp, was meant to expire in November last year.

But two months prior, the Government announced it would extend its deployment in Iraq - but only until June this year.

"The Government has weighed a number of factors, including carefully considering the risks to our servicemen and women based on advice from the New Zealand Defence Force," Ardern said at the time.

Earlier this year, Nato asked New Zealand to join its new training mission in Iraq.

At a joint press conference at the time, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Nato had launched a new training mission in Iraq: "We will of course welcome contributions from New Zealand to that training mission."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to make an announcement about New Zealand troops in Iraq this afternoon. Photo / Marty Melville

But Ardern said she did not give him any commitment and would need to discuss the idea with Cabinet colleagues.

But she noted that the NZ Defence Force already had a presence in Iraq, training forces as part of the Global Coalition to defeat Isis.

Kiwi troops were first deployed to Afghanistan in 2001.

When in Opposition, Labour was against sending troops to Iraq and wanted to bring them home.

"Labour's position is clear: we should not send troops to Iraq," then Labour leader Andrew Little said in early 2015.

Where NZ troops are stationed:

Iraq: 121 personnel

Egypt: 28 personnel

Afghanistan: 13 personnel

South Korea: Six personnel

Lebanon: Eight personnel

South Sudan: Four personnel