A man accused of a violent armed robbery spree across Christchurch last night has been kept in custody.

Lennon Donald Auckram, 31, appeared via audio visual link at Christchurch District Court this morning charged with 16 charges, including assault and aggravated robbery.

Auckram, of Redwood, was remanded in custody to June 24 after a short appearance before Judge Brian Callaghan. No application for bail was made.

Police were first alerted at about 9.45pm last night when two men entered the Little Brown Jug pub on Wairakei Rd in Bryndwr.

One of the offenders wore a grey hoodie, black jersey and a black balaclava, while the second offender also wore a black balaclava and a green jersey.

It appears they left empty handed in a silver sedan, police say.

And just a few minutes later, two men also entered the Celtic Arms Inn on Selwyn St, Spreydon, armed with a baseball bat and knife.

One man wore a grey hoodie, blue jacket, black trousers and a black balaclava.

The second offender, in a red jacket, also wore a black balaclava.

The offenders made off with the till in a silver sedan, police said.

At 10.30pm, a balaclava-clad man entered KFC on Peter Leeming Rd by Christchurch International Airport armed with a baseball bat.

"He left with tills containing a quantity of cash to a waiting silver sedan," a police statement said.

"We want to reassure the community, especially business owners, that we take these incidents extremely seriously.

"Being the victim of a robbery can be a very traumatic experience and we know the community will agree with us that this sort of behaviour is absolutely unacceptable."

Police urged anyone who has information that may assist their investigation, or has seen a silver hatchback, thought to be either a Subaru sedan, Toyota or Mitsubishi, with no registration plates, to call 111 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police are still seeking a second male offender.

Auckram is accused of jointly offending with another person, whose identity is not yet known, being armed with a metal bar and robbing KFC Christchurch airport of $523 last night.

He's also accused of assaulting police officers by using a vehicle as a weapon, driving dangerously, intentional damage, using a spade while illegally entering a Swannanoa property, failing to stop for police, assaulting a barman with a baseball bat, and being armed with a baseball bat and knife while attempting to rob the Little Brown Jug, interfering with a Toyota Hiace van, and "with menace" demanding guns from a women with intent to steal them.