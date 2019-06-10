It's last orders for a campaign to force the first public vote on the sale of alcohol in West Auckland for 16 years.

Community group Waltag wants separate referenda on the Portage and Waitakere Licensing Trusts to run alongside October's local election.

To do so it needs 15 per cent of registered electors in each trust area to sign a petition by Friday.

Despite a surge in support over recent weeks and almost 25,000 signatures all up, Waltag spokesman Nick Smale today conceded they won't reach the threshold in Portage.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There's still a chance in Waitakere but it's a "huge

Related articles: