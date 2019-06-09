Two women and an 11-year-old girl who were hurt in Friday night's dramatic four-car crash in Mt Eden are recovering in hospital.

The girl and a woman, 35, suffered life-threatening injuries following the crash and were taken to Starship and Auckland Hospitals respectively.

Both remained in a critical condition yesterday. But this morning an Auckland District Health Board spokeswoman said the woman's condition had been downgraded to "serious but stable" while the girl was in a stable condition, meaning she is recovering.

A 43-year-old woman who received moderate injuries is also in a stable condition in Auckland Hospital.

Advertisement

Shockingly, no one was killed in the horrific smash, which saw a people-mover smash into a smaller car which had halted at the stop sign on Milton Rd. Both cars then ploughed at high speed onto Dominion Rd, where two more cars were hit.

Police are investigating and say it is still too soon to comment on the cause of the crash.

A witness said there was "a terrible big blast" at the moment of impact.

Another witness at the scene said there were lots of people hovering near the horrendous crash, some of whom were "bawling their eyes out".

"Three cars ripped apart are still in the middle of the road and another is parked on the side of the road," the witness said at the time.

St John Ambulance shift supervisor Greg Scott told Newstalk ZB that they had treated 10 people: two each with critical, serious or moderate injuries, and four with minor injuries.