Riled ferry commuters who were keen to have their say over issues with the Fullers ferry service packed out Morra Hall on Waiheke Island.

The public meeting was held to address issues the locals have over the service, which has been under the microscope this past month.

Fullers reduced its winter services earlier this year which has resulted in long queues, lengthy delays and sometimes cancellations.

Frustrated commuters were accused of violence against ferry staff amid escalating tensions caused by reduced winter sailings to the island.

Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horne attended the meeting and was sympathetic towards the locals, Stuff reported.

"We realise that we could listen better, and we are committed to doing that," he said.

Yesterday, Auckland Councillor Chris Darby launched a petition he hoped would bring "Fullers into line".

Darby says Auckland Transport should have oversight of the two ferry services that transport city commenters to and from Waiheke Island and Devonport.

"These services are integral to our public transport network and need to be responding to the needs of users, rather than maximising profits," he said.

Darby said the services are the only part of Auckland's public transport network that is exempt from oversight of Auckland Transport.

Currently, the services are privately operated and overseen exclusively by Fullers360.

Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye said she would be writing to Auckland mayor Phil Goff and Transport Minister Phil Twyford arguing the exception be lifted.

"I think it's really important that things happen between NZTA and Auckland Transport and Fullers," she told the Herald.

"There are three things that I want to achieve, that the exempt service is lifted and we get legal guarantees around the quality of service, that Waiheke is included in integrated ticketing, and thirdly, we get clarity around the downtown ferry terminal and there's going to be quality services for Waiheke and Devonport."