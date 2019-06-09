Leaflets spouting white supremacist ideology have been posted in several Tauranga mailboxes today.

The one-page document from a group classified by anti-extremist organisations in the US as a neo-Nazi hate group was delivered to several houses this morning, Newshub reported.

A police media spokeswoman said a complaint had been made about a leaflet containing concerning material found in a letterbox in Ōtumoetai, Tauranga.

She said police were assessing the report and urged anyone who may have found similar material to contact them on 105.

The page was headlined: "It's ALRIGHT to be WHITE".

This leaflet has arrived in some Tauranga mailboxes today.

It called for white people to awake and "save the white race".

"YOU have no need to say 'sorry' because you are Nature's Finest," the leaflet said.

Newshub reported a resident who received the page found it "creepy" and had reported it to police.