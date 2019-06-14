The CHB property market is thriving, but with that upside, comes a downside as rents also rise. Bea Ridgway, 86, says she is moving out of her Waipawa flat after her new landlord decided to increase her rent by 73 per cent. The landord says unfortunately, that's now par for the CHB rental course. Georgia May reports

Bea Ridgway makes her way from her kitchen towards the coffee table in her lounge.

The 86-year-old and mother of four uses a crutch, after a fall only weeks ago. She's waiting for knee surgery at Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Even with the

Related articles: