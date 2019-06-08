Five young men have been taken to hospital after a car rolled into a drain on Taihape Road, near Hastings.

Witnesses at the scene said two were trapped in the vehicle, which was lying on its roof in the water, for several minutes after the crash on Sunday, about 11.30am.

A spokesperson for St John Ambulance said one was was in a serious condition, two had moderate and two had minor injuries.

Five people were injured after their car rolled off Taihape Road in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

All five were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital for assessment.

A spokesperson for Hawke's Bay Hospital said the victims were all males in their teens and early 20s.

A police spokeswoman said police had received reports of a car rolling just before 11.30am. One person trapped was rescued just before midday, the spokeswoman said.

Two were trapped for a period of time in the car as it lay on its roof in the drain. Photo / Paul Taylor

She said the road did not appear to be blocked.