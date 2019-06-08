Dame Susan Devoy has withdrawn from the Tauranga mayoralty race due to personal circumstances.

A genuine and unforeseen family situation has arisen since she announced her candidacy which means she won't be available during the campaign period, a press statement released this morning said.

"I am passionate about Tauranga, the city where we raised our four boys. However, I really do worry about the direction the city is currently going in – which is why I put my hat in the ring, to make a positive difference," Devoy said.

"This mayoralty campaign is so important for the residents and I urge them to vote for strong and strategic leadership. It is also imperative that we look carefully at who is on our council; we need a cohesive Council that work in positively with the incoming mayor and CEO.

"I love Tauranga and look forward to it being a strong and prosperous city for future generations.

"All the best for the candidates, I look forward to voting for a positive change."