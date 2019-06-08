An elderly man has died in a house fire in Mosgiel, Dunedin this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to a report of smoke coming from the roof of a single-storey house on Braemar St at 8.38am, a fire spokesman said.

"On entry we've found someone unconscious there," he said. Fire appliances from Mosgiel and Lookout Point attended.

Police said an elderly man was believed to be the occupant. Emergency Services attended after smoke was reported seen coming from the roof.

St John has since confirmed an ambulance had attended the scene but the patient had died.

The ambulance is still on scene.