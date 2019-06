A 46-year-old Canterbury man has been missing since early Friday morning, with police expressing concerns for his wellbeing.

David Herlihy from Methven, Mid Canterbury, has not been seen since the morning of June 7.

Police say Herlihy is possibly travelling in a silver Nissan Navara with the registration HMW10.

Herlihy's family are concerned about his wellbeing and police are appealing to the public to report any sightings of him, or his vehicle, to them on 111.