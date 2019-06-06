The young man who was injured after a hunting incident at Nuhaka, near Wairoa, has died in hospital.

The 21-year-old, who is from Wairoa, was named by police as Troy Ormond.

"Police extend their sympathies to Mr Ormond's family and friends at this difficult time," a police spokesperson said.

Police were first called to incident on a rural property about 2.45pm on June 2 to assist ambulance staff.

Advertisement

Ormond was in a critical condition and was flown by helicopter to Hawke's Bay Hospital but later died.