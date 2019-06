A person has been critically injured during a hunting incident in Nuhaka, near Wairoa.

Police were called to a rural property in Hawke's Bay about 2.45pm today to assist ambulance staff.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and a helicopter had been sent to the scene, and they were treating one patient who is currently in a critical condition.

A Police statement said the injured person was to be transported to hospital by helicopter and inquiries are continuing.

Advertisement