More tracks will be upgraded and reopened in the Waitākere Ranges over the next five years after strong opposition to a previous proposal.

Auckland Council consulted with the public between January and March on its track reopening plan for the Waitākere Ranges, after forested areas of the regional park and 10 higher-risk tracks in the Hunua Ranges were closed in May 2018.

The decision was made to protect the trees from kauri dieback disease and prevent its spread.

The council has been developing a plan to identify priorities for track upgrades and reopening over the next two to five years.

Feedback to the initial plans, that would reopen 35 tracks over the next five years, showed 61 per cent of people disagreed, saying it didn't provide a good balance of recreation experiences and forest health.

People living in the Waitākere Ranges area were particularly against the plans, with 71 per cent saying it didn't provide a good balance.

Regional Parks Manager Rachel Kelleher said following that feedback eight tracks had been added to the work programme that weren't in the draft, including three proposed new tracks that would provide links and loops.

"We can also confirm that Cutty Grass Track, McElwain Lookout Track and Spragg Bush Walk will now be upgraded and have been prioritised for early opening," Kelleher said.

"We recognise that some people will be disappointed that certain tracks have not been included. Many of these tracks run through high-value kauri areas and opening them now based on current information would create a high risk of the disease spreading further."

There were also seven tracks mentioned by submitters that had been identified for further investigation to determine whether partial reopening could be undertaken.

"Piha Valley Track is one that had a lot of support from the public, but there are extensive areas of kauri along some sections of the track. Opening a section of track along the stream to provide a shorter walk opportunity may however be a possibility."

Tracks not included in the work programme were Cascade Track, Centennial Track, Farley Track, Hamilton Track, Home Track, Huia Ridge Track, Odlin Timber Track, Ridge Road Track, Walker Ridge Track and Zion Ridge Track.

Environment and Community Committee chair and Waitākere Ward Councillor Penny Hulse said the upgrades would be "substantially funded" by Aucklanders through the Natural Environment Targeted Rate.

"It will ensure that these beautiful tracks, and precious kauri trees, in a special part of our region can be enjoyed by generations to come.

"Through the public consultation process, the importance of having walking opportunities accessible to local communities was emphasised along with the desire for loop tracks and links between tracks."

The final programme had been determined from public feedback, input from Te Kawerau a Maki and workshop discussions with the Waitākere Ranges Local Board.

The future of other closed tracks would be considered as part of the Regional Parks Management plan review next year.

Several tracks and some local parks across Auckland are being temporarily closed or rerouted as part of efforts to protect kauri against the risk of kauri dieback disease.

Contractors will start placing signs and barriers at affected track entrances from June 5 through to about mid-June.

At the end of May the council announced several further track and park closures in the Rodney, Hibiscus and Bays, Waitākere Ranges, Henderson-Massey, Ōrākei, Papakura, Upper Harbour, Howick and Waiheke local board areas.

A full list of track and park closures can be found here.

The full list of tracks to be reopened can be found in the Track Opening Work Programme.