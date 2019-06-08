Every time little Te Tairawhiti Fairburn wakes, his chubby wee fingers go straight to his head.

Ten weeks ago the 16-month-old narrowly escaped death in a devastating head-on crash that killed his mum and 2-year-old sister, l critically injured him and seriously injured his grieving dad.

But last week, the little boy whose first words after the crash were his calls for "mum and dad", took another big step towards recovery, and now he can't stop smiling.

Te Tairawhiti had been forced to wear a halo brace, to help keep his broken neck still, but now the

