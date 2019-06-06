Each week The Front Page takes you behind the scenes of the biggest story from the New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB. Today it's what you need to know about changes in our housing market around the country. Hosted by Frances Cook.

If you've paid the slightest attention to the news over the past few years, you will have noticed house prices shooting up - causing happiness for those who already own, and anxiety for those who want to get on to the property ladder.

The latest OneRoof Property Report sheds light on whether that's still the case, and what's happening now.

It finds an interesting two-track system. While Auckland is coming off the boil, and prices going down in some areas, the rest of the country is still seeing prices going up.

Advertisement

But you also need to know what to look for beyond the headline figures.

Part of the price drop is the boom in sales of affordable homes.

First-home buyers seem to have decided that now is their time, making up 29 per cent of new mortgages. While they make hay, those with more expensive properties seem to be holding back, waiting for prices to bounce back in their favour.

To break down the figures and what it means for regular people, I talked to OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan, and James Wilson from Valocity.

For the interview, watch the video podcast.

The Front Page: Is the property boom over?

If you have questions about Herald investigations, or want to stay up to date on social media, you can find host Frances Cook on Facebook here , Instagram here and Twitter here .