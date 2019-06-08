As the anniversary of D-Day is commemorated Lawrence Watt looks at the New Zealanders who played their part.

Seventy-five years ago, about 173,000 soldiers were storming up the D-Day beaches in Normandy, France. It was the largest invasion in history and the beginning of the end of Adolf Hitler's Nazi Third Reich. The landings of mainly American, British, French and Canadian troops began on June 6, 1944.

But it is not well known that more than 10,000 Kiwis were serving in the air and at sea and many were directly involved with British Forces on D-Day. Several had vital roles.

